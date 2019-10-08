The "UK Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Uncertainty continues to plague the UK after a lack of progress on a Brexit resolution, impacting all sectors- Despite some retreat in inflation, consumer spending will remain muted due to persistent uncertainty- A soft patch in exports, combined with lukewarm domestic demand, will confirm the slack in business performance in 2019, and the lingering prospect of a no-deal Brexit (Hard Brexit) in Q4 2019 will continue to cloud the outlook- MNCs need to monitor Brexit negotiations closely and regularly assess Brexit's impact on the UK and Western European economies, while also enhancing their value proposition to address competitive pressures.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- United Kingdom
Macroeconomic Overview
- The Market Will Remain a Priority
- Brexit Will be the Top Medium-Term Concern
- Economic Weakness Will be Broad-Based
- Sectors in a Snapshot
- UK 2019-2020: Scenarios Overview
Trends
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials
- Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology
