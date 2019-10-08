The "UK Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Uncertainty continues to plague the UK after a lack of progress on a Brexit resolution, impacting all sectors- Despite some retreat in inflation, consumer spending will remain muted due to persistent uncertainty- A soft patch in exports, combined with lukewarm domestic demand, will confirm the slack in business performance in 2019, and the lingering prospect of a no-deal Brexit (Hard Brexit) in Q4 2019 will continue to cloud the outlook- MNCs need to monitor Brexit negotiations closely and regularly assess Brexit's impact on the UK and Western European economies, while also enhancing their value proposition to address competitive pressures.

What you will learn

Key trends to watch in the region through 2019

An overview of the macroeconomic environment, risks to forecast, and market sentiment

Industry-specific impacts of key trends on your business

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

United Kingdom

Macroeconomic Overview

The Market Will Remain a Priority

Brexit Will be the Top Medium-Term Concern

Economic Weakness Will be Broad-Based

Sectors in a Snapshot

UK 2019-2020: Scenarios Overview

Trends

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8i7sn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005442/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900