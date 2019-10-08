The "France Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A less favorable external environment, compounded by uncertainty from Yellow Vest protests, reflected far slower economic growth than expected across sectors in 2018.

In H2 2019, MNCs should factor in an improvement in market conditions, but activity is unlikely to bounce back to 2017 levels- B2C MNCs will capitalize on stronger household purchasing power momentum on the back of an unexpected fall in oil prices and positive budgetary measures.

However, B2B MNCs will continue to be affected by weaker export growth, weighing on export-oriented manufacturing sectors throughout 2019- The sweet spot of the economy is the construction sector, which will offer solid returns in 2019.

