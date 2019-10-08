AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 07/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.9823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6880319 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 22752 EQS News ID: 886917 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2019 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)