Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0624 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4052300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 22749 EQS News ID: 886911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2019 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)