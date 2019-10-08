

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as investors watched the latest developments in Sino-American trade talks and the Brexit saga.



Top-level U.S.-China trade talks are scheduled to resume on Thursday and Friday amid low expectations for a breakthrough on trade.



Britain will take an aggressive stance towards the European Union if Brexit talks break down, the Spectator magazine quoted a British source as saying.



The day's economic data proved to be a mixed bag, with China's services sector growing at its slowest pace in seven months in September, while a surprise rebound in German industrial production in August suggested that the biggest euro area economy may avoid recession.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 31 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,490 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Air France KLM shares fell nearly 2 percent. The Group, comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported that its total group passengers for the month of September increased 2.2 percent from last year. Capacity grew 2.4 percent while traffic increased 3.1 percent for the month.



