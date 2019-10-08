The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 10 October 2019. ISIN DK0061146529 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name Formuepleje Better World Global Opportunities ------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 181959 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name FPIBWG ------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061146602 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name Formuepleje Globale Aktier - Akkumulerende ---------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 181960 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name FPIGAA ---------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740990