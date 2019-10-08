By extending their solutions and services portfolio with Saviynt, iC Consult Group expands its offering in the areas of Identity Management and Governance, Application Risk and Compliance Governance and Identity-centric Cloud Security.

Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), the leader in intelligent identity as a service, is proud to announce their partnership with iC Consult Group, which is the leading Identity and Access Management integrator in the DACH region. With more than 300 consultants, the iC Consult Group comprises independent subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, U.K., Spain, China, and the United States, as well as the companies iC Consult GmbH (IAM architecture, integration, and implementation), xdi360 (IAM Consulting and Customer Data Management), IAM Worx GmbH (IAM managed services), and Service Layers GmbH (Custom-fit IAM services).

iC Consult Group will act as a Solution Integration Partner for Saviynt and offer activities that will range from consulting services up to product implementation and delivering Saviynt project work. With their long-term experience in the IAM IGA/GRC market space, iC Consult will help position Saviynt in their markets and provide guidance in terms of product recognition and brand awareness.

"We're extremely excited to welcome iC Consult as our premier DACH consulting and solutions partner. The joint end goal is to achieve high customer satisfaction within the DACH region. Partnering with iC Consult is part of our strategic plan to create and expand an enabled and experienced resource pool for our customers," said Yash Prakash, COO at Saviynt. "With the combined experience of iC Consult practitioners and our industry-leading solution, we desire to deliver our Identity 3.0 platform in a seamless and effective manner in our customers' complex hybrid IT environment," he added.

"With Saviynt joining our Partner network we can now offer an even broader portfolio in the area of Access Governance to our customers. We are sure that the integration of advanced risk analytics and intelligence with fine-grained privilege management will be a real benefit for our customers," said Andre Priebe, CTO at iC Consult Group.

Customers can expect a bespoke, best practice oriented, and proven identity platform engineered, delivered, and supported seamlessly in their hybrid IT environment as part of this partnership. Enterprises will be able to leverage "identity as the new perimeter" and support their digital, cloud, and compliance transformation journey with the combined efforts of Saviynt technology and iC Consult's expertise.

About iC Consult Group:

iC Consult Group and its companies iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx, and Service Layers specialize in Identity and Access Management (IAM). The services we provide include IAM Business Consulting, Architecture and Design, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, and our Identity as a Service offering: Service Layers. With over 300 consultants, 30 IAM product partners, and more than 1000 successful projects, we have demonstrably achieved customer success.

For more than 20 years, we have been inspiring our renowned global customers from the automotive, logistics, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors but not only with classic IAM. We are also at the forefront of innovative topics such as Customer IAM, Internet of Things, and API Management.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt helps enterprises secure their critical applications, data, and infrastructure (Office 365, Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Workday, SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP EBS, Epic, and more) with a singular identity governance platform as a service. Saviynt's vision of identity convergence or IGA 3.0 is realized with a single pane for identity management, application GRC, and identity-centric cloud security privileged access management. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies.

