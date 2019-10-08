The "Ireland Automated Microbiology Market for over 100 Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report examines current and emerging assays; forecasts volume and sales for molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures, as well as over 100 infectious disease tests by assay and application; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative market penetration strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests.

The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratorians still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.

The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.

This report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by individual test.

Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).

Specimen Types

Urine

Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF

Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions

Genital Secretions

Stool

Abscess/Wound

Sputum

Saliva

Applications

Microbial Identification

Antibiotic Susceptibility

Urine Screening

Blood Cultures

Review of Major Automated Systems

Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report

AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.

Technology Review

Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.

Global listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products by individual test.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotest

Cepheid

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Illumina

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems

Li-Cor Biosciences

Lonza

Myriad Genetics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Sierra Molecular

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

Wako

