Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half Year Results

8 October 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Half Year Results

Picton will announce half year results for the six-month period to 30 September 2019 on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 9.00 am on the day. If you wish to attend, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton is a UK REIT established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £688 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS