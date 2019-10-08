

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nine months in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.2 percent increase in August. A similar growth was seen in December last year.



Alcohol and tobacco prices grew 4.8 percent annually, while those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.4 percent in September. Prices increased by 4.6 percent in recreation and culture.



Prices for housing, and restaurants and hotels rose by 4.0 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.



