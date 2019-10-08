Blood Clot Survivor from Poland Recognized as World Thrombosis Day 2019 Ambassador of the Year

Kamila Jaszczor, Founder of Trombofilia Polska, Internationally Awarded for Thrombosis Education and Advocacy Efforts

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) today announced that Kamila Jaszczor has been named the World Thrombosis Day 2019 Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year. This important recognition highlights Jaszczor's international commitment to achieving the World Thrombosis Day campaign's mission of shining a global spotlight on the condition of thrombosis.

The ISTH launched the World Thrombosis Day Ambassador of the Year program in 2018 to recognize a knowledgeable, passionate individual who is dedicated to building awareness about thrombosis, also known as blood clots, in his/her community, region, country, and/or globally in an effort to save lives. Jaszczor was selected following a highly competitive nomination and review process for her commitment and demonstrated results.

"We are incredibly honored to recognize Kamila Jaszczor for this prestigious award," said Prof. Beverley Hunt, OBE, Chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. "Kamila uses her personal experience as a blood clot survivor to educate and empower others who are affected by the condition. She embodies everything that it means to be the World Thrombosis Day Ambassador of the Year, and we are so proud to recognize her efforts."

In 2010, after being diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot that originates in the deep veins of the leg, Jaszczor discovered that there was limited information available online about blood clots, especially in her home country of Poland. Wanting to change the patient experience and to build much needed awareness, she created the online advocacy organization Trombofilia Polska, becoming Poland's first and only social network dedicated to disseminating knowledge about thrombosis to the community.

Jaszczor collaborates with local healthcare professionals to provide thrombosis educational webinars and resources. Additionally, Trombofilia Polska provides support to thrombosis patients, survivors, and caregivers by sharing patient stories and providing discussion platforms. Trombofilia Polska currently has more than 2,000 followers across its channels in Poland.

"When I was diagnosed with a blood clot, I was desperate for answers," said Jaszczor. "My goal in creating Trombofilia Polska is to connect and inspire thrombosis patients and survivors. I want people to know that they are not alone and that there are so many resources to help them throughout their journey."

In recognition of her role as the 2019 Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year, Jaszczor will serve as a panelist during the World Thrombosis Day session at the ISTH 2020 Congress in Milan, Italy. Additionally, the ISTH will make a donation of $5,000 USD to a thrombosis charity of Jaszczor's choice. She is the second Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year to be selected following Christine Ashimwe, a Rwandan health advocate, mentor and motivational speaker, who was appointed Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year in 2018.

About World Thrombosis Day

Launched in 2014 by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) and held annually on 13 October, World Thrombosis Day (WTD) aims to increase public, healthcare professional and health care systems' awareness of thrombosis and, ultimately, to reduce deaths and disabilities from thromboembolic disease through a greater awareness of its causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, and evidence-based prevention and treatment. WTD's mission supports the World Health Assembly's global target of reducing premature deaths by non-communicable disease by 25 percent by 2025, as well as the WHO global action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the 2013-2020 timeframe. Visit www.worldthrombosisday.org for more information and to get involved.

