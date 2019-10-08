TripGift Launches Brand Expansion & Instant Rewards Campaign

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the award-winning Travel Gift card and online booking platform tripgift.com has launched its portfolio of brands targeting standalone travel business lines, including a first of its kind worldwide multi-brand Car Rental Gift card rentacargift.com and a multi-brand Cruise Gift card cruiselinegift.com which will complement TripGift's other business lines airlinegift.com, hotelsgiftcard.com and flystaygift.com.

Statista have estimated the Car Rental industry to be worth circa. $60bn in 2019 consisting of 252mn users and is expected to reach $129bn (283mn users) by 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 13% between 2019 and 2022. The global Cruise industry has estimated figures for 2019 of $40bn, with revenue growth estimated to rise to $57bn by 2027. The Airline industry in 2019 is worth a staggering $427bn forecasted to rise to $532bn by 2023.

October sees the Launch of its Spend, Spin to Win instant Rewards campaign via the TripGift Wheel of Fortune, Catch a TripGift and TripGift in a Bottle games, with discount voucher codes and Gift cards up for grabs.

In addition, TripGift has launched its 'Get Travel API' which offers real-time access to its 34 currency Travel Gift cards.

"It's an exciting time of growth as we have partnered with two of the World's largest prepaid distributors and multiple-industry innovators. We are delivering standalone Gift cards offering access to almost every major travel brand in each travel category, booked directly via our websites", says TripGift CEO Cary George.

The multi-brand expansion galvanizes TripGift's position to capitalize on untapped global sales via its Travel Gift card API, Booking engines and proprietary Multi-Payments technology.

George continues, "We're experiencing high demand for our proprietary 'Get Travel API' and Multi-Payments technology. We have started to receive co-brand licensing requests for instant Rewards to help partners surprise and delight their customers for gifting, sales promotions, rewards and incentives for 'Experiences over Things' through gamification in the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC."

About tripgift.com

Ideal for Birthdays, Honeymoons, Anniversaries, Christmas, Graduations and Surprise Trips

The International award-winning TripGift is a market leading worldwide digital self-serve Travel Gift Card and Online Booking Multi-Payments Platform with over 1.5 million Travel and Experience products and is a wholly owned Better Lifestyle Brand operating globally, headquartered in London, UK.

For PR and Commercial queries contact the subject matter expert Cary George via: pr@tripgift.com