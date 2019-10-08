Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed the observation status for: ISIN Navn DK0061141215 NeuroSearch NeuroSearch' observation status is removed because of completion of change of identity. Please see today's exchange notice regarding the completion of the changes as per 9 October 2019. We refer to the company's announcements of 7 October 2019. For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741045