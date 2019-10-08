LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: Former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank and Vice President of Major League Baseball Billy Bean to Present on Investing to Advance Equality at Inside ETFs Conference

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today signature participation at the upcoming Inside ETFs conference taking place in Hollywood, Florida this coming January 2020. LGBTQ Loyalty board members, Barney Frank, a former U.S. Congressman and Billy Bean, Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, are scheduled to speak at the conference -- recognized as the global preeminent event for the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry. Panelists Barney Frank and Billy Bean plan to discuss the anticipated market launch of the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) LGBTQ100 Index in late October 2019.

"We are honored to have Barney and Billy, two of the most respected LGBTQ advocates for equality in our community and esteemed board members who are leaders in the financial sector and Corporate America, present on our ESG Index methodology at the most prominent conference in the ETF industry," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty.

Presenting in the keynote panel titled, The Power of Inclusion & Equality: A New Approach to ETFs, Barney Frank and Billy Bean will speak on the historical context for ETF's as created for inclusion and equality for investors -- and how an innovative Index methodology has been developed to pioneer a new kind of ETF to advance LGBTQ equality for human rights beyond the investment management marketplace. Longtime subject matter expert in ETF's and LGBTQ Loyalty board member, Robert Tull added, "This will be the first product that I'm aware of in the Index methodology world that has preference (to seek out) input from the target audience of the product, and the target audience that goes with it....the fact that the Index will have the first mover advantage is always a massive plus." See Robert Tull video here.

LGBTQ Loyalty, considered a new industry-leading resource offering LGBTQ community alignment programs for Corporate America equality and inclusion, is excited to support its board member and Major League Baseball's (MLB) first-ever Ambassador for Inclusion, Billy Bean as he speaks in this important panel discussion at Inside ETF. Mr. Bean's leadership perspective advising MLB's 30 teams on equality-driven practices for greater success merits similar comparisons to inclusive results for the LGBTQ community and supporters in the financial sector. Billy Bean commented, "For us to be able to bring this to our community is a wonderful sign that we are a force in the workplace. We have built a great team here (at LGBTQ Loyalty) that has tremendous experience...and we really look forward to working together to make the most meaningful impact on our community." See Billy Bean video here.

"We are excited to partner with the team at LGBTQ Loyalty and welcome Congressman Barney Frank and Billy Bean to the Inside ETFs Conference as they bring to life this first of its kind Index. The ETF industry was founded on principles of innovation and inclusion for all investors and we are delighted to feature meaningful voices on these important topics," said Inside ETFs CEO John Swolfs.

"With our upcoming Q1-2020 conference participation and the supporting acknowledgement videos from Robert Tull and Billy Bean, we couldn't be more excited," Bobby Blair added.

Inside ETFs Conference will take place at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sunday, January 26th through to Wednesday the 29th. Recognized as the largest ETF conference in the world, the annual event draws over 2,300 decision makers from the top investment management firms globally. Click here for additional conference details.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company is seeking to benchmark the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. We believe that the Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

About Inside ETFs Conference

Inside ETFs has established itself as the largest and most respected ETF conference in the world. The 2019 event drew more than 2,340 registrants, including 1,400+ investors (mainly financial advisors and RIAs). The conference was broadcast live on CNBC to an audience of millions, and covered by more than a dozen leading publications and websites including CNBC.com, The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Barron's, WealthManagement.com, Investor's Business Daily, Seeking Alpha, ETF Trends, ETF Stream (UK based) and ETF.com.

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

750 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Suite 800 West

West Hollywood, CA 90069

press@lgbtql.com

1-310-870-9661

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty's actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development (including the development of the Loyalty Preference Index), marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562401/Former-US-Congressman-Barney-Frank-and-Vice-President-of-Major-League-Baseball-Billy-Bean-to-Present-on-Investing-to-Advance-Equality-at-Inside-ETFs-Conference