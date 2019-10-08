Why the U.S. Should Be the Epicenter of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many observers equate the rise/appearance of artificial intelligence (AI) with a prophetical statement made in 1969 to paraphrase, AI is "a giant leap for Mankind"! A Grandview report proffered that Artificial Intelligence: " (should be) considered to be the next stupendous technological development, alike past developments such as the revolution of industries, the computer era, and the emergence of smartphone technology." And the U.S. is again going to be the 'home base' for these new voyages into the unknown. Grandview felt that the North American region is expected to dominate the industry due to the availability of high government funding, the presence of leading players, and strong technical base. They also said: "Advances in image and voice recognition are driving the growth of the AI market as improved image recognition technology is critical to offer enhanced drones, self-driving cars, and robotics." Active companies in the markets this week include Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO).

Another industry source, "Markets and Markets", in a new report has projected that the revenues will skyrocket within the next few years, saying: "The artificial intelligence market is expected to be valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD $190.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. Major drivers for the market are growing big data, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services, and an increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants. The major restraint for the market is the limited number of AI technology experts… " They went on to describe some of the key reasons for the growth to come about. "The increasing use of deep learning in applications such as image recognition, speech recognition, and data mining is the prime factor resulting in its growth. In addition, the rising adoption of deep learning algorithms to derive vital information generated from wearables and electronic health record (EHR) systems and its use in drug discovery application are the key factors driving the market growth.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) BREAKING NEWS: Hawkeye Systems today announce that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Defense(DOD).

The CRADA agreement marks a pivotal milestone for Hawkeye to work collaboratively with the DOD within their various departments to streamline process and further build upon their technology capabilities. Hawkeye will work exclusively to provide technologies and systems that meet DOD capability gaps.

Hawkeye Systems is tasked with developing innovative technologies, materials, components, material combinations, software, modeling, simulations and systems for various DOD applications. The goal is to provide an enhanced operational capability to DOD assets through the development of novel solutions and technologies. Through the interaction and cooperation authorized by this CRADA, the DOD and Hawkeye Systems will develop technologies tailored for Department of Defense needs.

"The CRADA is a true testament to the work and capabilities of our core technology and systems, and we're excited to be collaborating with the DOD," said Corby Marshall, founder and chief executive officer of Hawkeye Systems. "At Hawkeye, we have the ability to create sustaining products that will not only help improve DOD operations, but also can make a difference for the different components of the DOD that benefit from our unique technologies."

Hawkeye Systems will also add U.S. Navy Consultant, Shawn Petre, as a principal consultant focusing on all issues related to the Department of Defense. Mr. Petre has served in the U.S. Navy and will bring over 22 years of experience as a Naval Aviator.

"Hawkeye's cutting-edge technology has received high praise from the U.S. military, which is extremely encouraging. The military needs their technology capabilities to assist military operations regarding ground and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance," said Shawn Petre. "Having worked with the best teams in the Department of Defense, I understand the current needs that exist for Hawkeye's technology and the gaps we can fill. I look forward to securing more contracts and opportunities for our company." Read this and more news for Hawkeye Systems at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hwke/





NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) highlighting the growing excitement at the intersection of AI, 5G and IoT, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang kicks off the Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019 Monday, Oct. 21. The keynote, NVIDIA's debut at the wireless industry's highest-profile gathering in the U.S., will be the first of a slate of talks and training sessions from NVIDIA and its partners. The AI revolution is spurring a wave of progress across the mobile technology industry that's unleashing unprecedented capabilities and new opportunities. NVIDIA is at the center of this, thanks to AI and accelerated computing capabilities that have been adopted by industries across the globe.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) recently announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Europe and Asia/Pacific. IBM was again positioned the highest in ability to execute. The announcement falls on the heels of its recent announcement that Gartner positioned IBM as Leader in the same for the North American market.

"As cloud and AI become the price of doing business, we believe IBM's recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in all three of the markets that Gartner tracks is validation of the IBM Services portfolio," said Archana Vemulapalli, IBM General Manager for IS Offering Strategy, Management and Development. "Today's announcement is a testament to our commitment to continue to deliver highly resilient, scalable and secure services, so clients can adopt hybrid cloud with confidence and know that our services integration model will give them the competitive advantages they need."

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Intel recently unveiled its latest lineup of Intel Xeon W and X-series processors, which puts new classes of computing performance and AI acceleration into the hands of professional creators and PC enthusiasts. Custom-designed to address the diverse needs of these growing audiences, the new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors are targeted to be available starting November, along with a new pricing structure that represents an easier step up for creators and enthusiasts from Intel Core S-series mainstream products.

Intel is the only company that delivers a full portfolio of products precision-tuned to handle the sustained compute-intensive workloads used by professional creators and enthusiasts every day. The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors take this to the next level, as the first high-end desktop PC and mainstream workstations to feature AI acceleration with the integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost. This offers an AI inference boost of 2.2 times1 more compared with the prior generation. Additionally, this new lineup features Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which has been further enhanced to help software, such as for simulation and modeling, run as fast as possible by identifying and prioritizing the fastest available cores.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) recently announced the company is recognized as a worldwide leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service ("CPaaS"). The report notes, "Twilio has emerged as the de facto icon of the CPaaS segment," and highlights the company's vision and strategy to drive digital transformation within the enterprise.

"Twilio continues to redefine the communications segment," said Courtney Munroe, group vice president of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "The company's vision, reliability, and depth of diverse communications tools is unmatched in the industry. Twilio's ability to deliver simplified developer experiences, while also reducing costs and time-to-market will continue to remain core to the enterprise digital transformation process."

