

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Producer Price Index and Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech are the major focus on Tuesday. Investors are keen on the discussions between U.S and China on trade tariff.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading lower.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 169.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 44.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Monday in negative territory. The Dow fell 95.70 points or 0.4 percent to 26,478.02, the Nasdaq dipped 26.18 points or 0.3 percent to 7,956.29 and the S&P 500 slid 13.22 points or 0.5 percent to 2,938.79.



On the economic front, Labor Department's Producer Price Index - FD for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, unchanged from last month.



Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.8 percent.



Three year Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at the Chicago Rotary Club Luncheon, followed by media Q&A, in Chicago, Illinois at 1.35 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the 61st National Association of Business Economics Annual Meeting in luncheon remarks entitled 'A View from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors' in Denver, Colorado 1.50 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at a town hall at St. Cloud State University, with audience Q&A, in St. Cloud, Minnesota at 5.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese stocks rose. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index added 0.29 percent to finish at 2,913.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.28 percent, to 25,893.40.



The Nikkei average rallied 212.53 points, or 0.99 percent, to 21,587.78, while the broader Topix index closed 0.87 percent higher at 1,586.50.



Australian markets closed higher for the third day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.80 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,593.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 6,713.70.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 58.69 points or 1.05 percent. Germany's DAX is down 133.75 points or 1.12 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 20.47 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 73.63 points or 0.74 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 1.05 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX