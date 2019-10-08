

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.3 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. The drop surprised economists, who had expected another 0.1 percent uptick.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also slid by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by 0.3 percent in August. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



