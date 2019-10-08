CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Announces New Integrations with Market-Leading CRM Solutions

CounterPath partners have successfully integrated Bria softphones with Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Zoho and other CRM system workflows

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, announced today that three reseller partners have successfully developed Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integrations with Bria softphones. These integrations have been developed to keep pace with the demand for integrating Bria softphones into the workflow of businesses worldwide.

The CounterPath in-house developed Salesforce integration currently addresses 19% of the overall CRM market[1]. The nearest competitor to Salesforce is SAP with just under 10% of the market. The addition of new CRM integrations significantly increases CounterPath's addressable market in a space that saw over 15% growth and totaled over $48B in 2018[2].

"I am very excited to see the unsolicited development of integrations by our partners, leveraging our easy to use APIs for Bria," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "It is a testament to our strength in key SMB markets, wherein we enable businesses to directly integrate Bria into their work processes to increase productivity and reduce direct and indirect costs."

CounterPath New Zealand-based reseller, Kiwi Internet & IT and Mercury IT, drove the integration of Bria with Microsoft Dynamics.

"Mercury IT has developed an integration between Bria and Microsoft Dynamics CRM," said Corry Tierney, Managing Director at Mercury IT. "We have utilized Unified Service Desk to enable all the Microsoft CRM cloud features on the desktop. This then allowed us to integrate the CRM application with Bria to provide the features required by our users."

CounterPath Canadian-based reseller, OMNIVIGIL, developed the integration of their solution with Zoho CRM.

"OMNIVIGIL has developed a solution that enables customers with Zoho CRM to incorporate Bria softphones into their existing business processes", said Christian Paré, CEO at OMNIVIGIL. "Our integration allows Sales agents to communicate with customers using their Bria softphones from within the Zoho CRM application, offering a truly seamless experience."

The integration of Bria and these various CRMs provides functionality that includes:

Call pop - when a call is received, a notification alert is presented within the CRM interface and the associated contact record is displayed.

Click to call - users can click to call contacts directly from within the CRM.

Call logging - to capture call records within the CRM system.

Advanced productivity reports.

CounterPath APIs enable CRM integrations to be built so that other partners and customers can utilize them for their deployments. Additional API samples for Bria can be found at github.com/CounterPathAPI.

For more information on the CounterPath API, please visit www.counterpath.com/bria-desktop-api/.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria® softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

About Kiwi Internet & IT

Kiwi Internet & IT has been providing high quality internet connectivity solutions to businesses nationwide in New Zealand for over 15 years. Kiwi Internet & IT is 100% New Zealand owned and operated with skilled IT technicians based in Auckland and Wellington offices. With a team of 40 professionals, including qualified technical engineers, software developers, project managers, and administrators, they deliver results and drive innovative IT solutions. Visit kiwiinternet.co.nz for more information.

About OMNIVIGIL

OMNIVIGIL's mission is to provide business customers with a unique, high quality, state-of-the-art communication solution which uses the power of IP technology. Benefiting from our technical expertise and innovative approach, we are able to meet the ever- increasing business needs in telecommunications. We have been using leading edge technology since 2009 to connect the world. With the growth of Internet telephony in 2011, we have become pioneers of VoIP solutions. OMNIVIGIL has more than 1300 customers and over 50 local partners. Our points of service extend throughout the Canadian provinces of Québec and Ontario. Visit omnivigil.com for more information.

