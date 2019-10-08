Scientists at the University of Texas have made a discovery they say has "altered the understanding of the fundamental properties of perovskite crystals". Their findings could improve understanding of defect formation in perovskites, leading to devices with enhanced performance and stability.Scientists investigating the behavior of individual particles within a perovskite have made a discovery they claim challenges the widespread understanding of the materials, and which could have implications for the design of perovskite solar cells and light emitting devices. The discovery, reported in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...