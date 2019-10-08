Cobalt Iron and Northdoor Ltd will sponsor, exhibit, and make a presentation at the upcoming IBM Think Summit London on Oct. 16 at the Olympia London event center. Scheduled for 12:39 p.m. as part of the Cloud and Infrastructure Think Tank, the presentation is titled "Machine Learning Meets Data Protection the unstoppable force meets the immovable object?" The companies will be exhibiting in the Cloud and Infrastructure Campus.

In the presentation, Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron, will discuss how groundbreaking new solutions for hybrid cloud deployments pair analytics with automation to eliminate many of the performance issues normally associated with managing a legacy data protection environment. Foreman will present what the "art of the possible" looks like for companies leveraging the next generation of SaaS data protection using Cobalt Iron's Compass and IBM's Spectrum Protect delivered by Northdoor IT.

"Machine learning and data protection are a partnership made in heaven or at least made in the cloud. Machine learning, analytics, automation, cloud, and SaaS have been aggressively deployed with massive success, delivering productivity, agility, and economic value across key IT disciplines," said Foreman. "While previously overlooked, data protection is now being brought into the fold."

AJ Thompson, chief commercial officer for Northdoor, commented, "Progressive public sector, SMB, and global enterprises are rapidly deploying SaaS-based models to meet and exceed the new service levels being demanded by cloud-savvy and data-aware business executives. We'd like to invite Think Summit London attendees to join our panel of experts as they shine a light on this opportunity."

More info at http://ibm.biz/thinknorthdoor.

About Northdoor

Northdoor plc is an IT consultancy that specialises in helping clients leverage all data that flows through their business to gain a competitive edge. The company's services cover the entire data journey, from applications that create business data to the solutions essential to effective, efficient, and secure data storage and management.

Logo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/northdoor_logo.png

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. www.cobaltiron.com

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/191008CobaltIron.docx

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-Rodney_Foreman.JPG

Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer, Cobalt Iron

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005257/en/

Contacts:

Agency Contact:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

+1 801 582-0581

sunny@wallstcom.com

www.wallstcom.com