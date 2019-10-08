The global West Nile Virus therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 23.46 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of over-the-counter therapeutics. Also, rising awareness is anticipated to further boost the growth of the West Nile Virus therapeutics market.

West Nile Virus infection does not have a specific drug or vaccine that is approved or ideal for patients. However, the CDC recommends the treatment of associated symptoms using OTC analgesics. OTC drugs such as aspirin and ibuprofen are the most commonly used drugs, which patients use to self-medicate and treat their illness at home. The purchase of these drugs does not require a prescription from a doctor and are of low cost. These benefits boost patient adherence and will drive the growth of the West Nile Virus therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major Five West Nile Virus Therapeutics Companies:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has business operations under the segment pharmaceuticals. This segment focuses on manufacturing and commercialization of generic pharmaceutical products and APIs. The company offers Acetaminophen, which belongs to a class of drugs called analgesics (pain relievers) and antipyretics (fever reducers).

Bayer AG

Bayer AG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal health. The company offers BAYER ASPIRIN, which is an NSAID, containing acetylsalicylic acid as its API. It is used for the treatment of pain, fever, and inflammation.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc owns and operates businesses under various segments such as pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. Furthermore, the company offers Panadol, which is an NSAID, containing acetaminophen as its API. It used for the treatment of pain and fever.

Granules India Ltd.

Granules India Ltd. has business segments, including finished dosages, APIs, and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates. The company offers Paracetamol, which is an NSAID, containing acetaminophen as its API. It is used for the treatment of pain and fever.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. has business operations under various segments such as consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers TYLENOL, which is used to treat mild-to-moderate pain and to reduce fever.

Technavio has segmented the West Nile Virus therapeuticsbased on the end-users and region.

West Nile Virus Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Neuroinvasive

Non-neuroinvasive

West Nile Virus Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

