AEG Affiliated Energy Group Presently Retained to Run At Least Three Merger and Acquisition Processes

Presently Retained to Run At Least Three Merger and Acquisition Processes Each of the Three Projects Are a Separate Unrelated Retail Energy Provider (a/k/a ESCO, REP and Gas Marketer).

Retail Energy Targets Collectively Comprising 10+ States, 4 ISO's, Plus Multiple Gas Utility Markets

Mostly Mass Market Space; Collectively Comprising $20MM+ of Adjusted Annual EBITDA

The M&A Team of AEG Affiliated Energy Group announced today their retention by three separate retail energy providers (energy service companies or "ESCOs") comprising 10+ states spanning several ISOs, including NEISO, ERCOT, NYISO, a portion of PJM, several northeastern gas markets, and also including Georgia's gas markets.

None of these presently active M&A projects are distress sales. None of these three projects are in any way related or affiliated, and none of the projects are conditioned upon the closing or success of the other, butthese three opportunities do collectively present a unique opportunity for a buyer to, almost overnight, acquire a footprint across 10+ states in the heart of the healthier North American retail energy markets with a diversified and established set of brand names and market reach, which AEG's Team finds particularly compelling.

Having closed an industry leading number of merger and acquisition deals specifically in the North American retail electricity and gas space over more than a decade, from larger publicly traded targets to mid-sized and smaller localized targets, AEG Financial specializes in mergers and acquisitions involving Retail Electricity Providers (a/k/a, "ESCO's") and gas suppliers in the deregulated energy markets, plus a variety of other M&A and financing deals in the overall energy and technology markets. "AEG's M&A Team continues to have an active pipeline of M&A deals in progress and anticipates more M&A deals within the deregulated energy space being closed within the next two to three quarters," noted AEG's Chad Price.

Overall, with interest rates remaining at attractive levels, with overseas negative government bond yields, and a significant number of investors and established utilities with strong balance sheets and liquidity, Chad Price, Co-Chair of AEG Affiliated Energy Group's M&A Practice, noted AEG sees "continued strong interest in retail electricity providers and retail gas suppliers with experienced and credible management teams, strong unlevered free cash flow and LTM contribution EBITDA, material synergy-potential, diversified marketing channels/strategies, renewable and green energy products, strength of brand-name, among other valuable assets and platforms."

About AEG Affiliated Energy Group Financial

AEG Financial is an energy and financial services firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. AEG specializes in energy-related mergers, acquisitions, and venture capital transactions; bridge loans; retail and wholesale energy procurement; consulting for commercial and governmental end users of electricity; regulatory and legislative services; electric power plant development services along with consulting services to energy market participants.

