Librestream Technologies Inc.: Librestream Announces Deployment of Onsight Connect to FPSO 'BW Catcher' in the North Sea

BW OFFSHORE selects Onsight Connect to enhance operational efficiency via remote offshore support



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Librestream Technologies Inc. (https://librestream.com/), leading provider of augmented reality enterprise (https://librestream.com/products) solutions, announced today that BW OFFSHORE (https://www.bwoffshore.com/) will be deploying the Onsight Connect (https://librestream.com/products/onsight-connect/) augmented reality platform onboard BW CATCHER (https://www.bwoffshore.com/business/fleet-map/bw-catcher/), the most recent floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel built by BW OFFSHORE. BW CATCHER operates in the North Sea for Premier Oil (http://www.premier-oil.com) and will use Onsight to improve communication with onshore support, enhancing operational efficiency.

Onsight Connect remote expert (https://librestream.com/blog/is-it-time-for-you-to-consider-a-remote-expert-solution/) software delivers a fully collaborative environment, giving teams access to augmented content for troubleshooting, assessment, and rapid resolution of issues in the field by bringing in virtual experts. Connect remote expert software powers a full range of mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart glasses for a consistent experience that fits any use case or environment across an enterprise.

Deploying Connect (https://librestream.com/products/onsight-connect/) for maintenance support onboard BW CATCHER will enable BW OFFSHORE to optimise maintenance and inspections by providing remote access to class surveyors, as well as internal and third-party support.

"It can take up to two travelling days for sending onboard, surveyors from Oslo to one of our vessels on West Africa," said Gabriel de Moraes, Technical and Maintenance Coordinator, BW OFFSHORE, who is coordinating the Onsight augmented reality platform (https://librestream.com/products/) deployment. "Depending on flight schedules, the surveyor may need to stay onboard for few days, even though their scope onboard may take just a couple of hours."

In addition to the cost and time savings, Connect (https://librestream.com/products/onsight-connect/) can also increase safety by reducing the total number of exposure hours through remote collaboration. BW OFFSHORE selected Connect remote expert (https://librestream.com/blog/is-it-time-for-you-to-consider-a-remote-expert-solution/) software for these reasons, along with its performance, optimization for low bandwidth, and user experience.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by BW OFFSHORE, and to be utilized as part of the new and prestigious BW CATCHER operation," said Jereme Pitts, Librestream (https://librestream.com/) COO. "This adoption by BW OFFSHORE adds to the growing number of references Librestream has in the Oil & Gas sector."

About Librestream

Librestream is empowering workers with technologies that help them rapidly diagnose, inspect, and maintain assets anywhere in the world. Onsight is built for workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments and for the most demanding enterprises. Installed globally, Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including increased aircraft availability, accelerated product delivery, and faster issue resolution. Librestream continuously innovates to digitize the worker's day. For more information, visit https://librestream.com (https://librestream.com).

