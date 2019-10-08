Swytch Technology: World's Smallest eBike Kit Smashes Launch Target

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / London based tech-startup Swytch Technology launched yesterday the world's smallest and lightest eBike conversion kit at 1400 (GMT), and smashed its predicted launch sales by a factor of 1,000% with $250,000 raised in less than 24 hours.

The Swytch Kit transforms any bicycle into a premium quality eBike. The Kit consists of a compact and lightweight hub motor wheel that replaces the original front wheel, and a palm-sized power pack that fits to the handlebars and weighs just 1.5kg.

The Swytch Power Pack is not only the smallest and lightest in the world, but is also instantly removable allowing the user to "Swytch" instantly from regular bike, to eBike, and back again. The Swytch Kit provides 250W of power-assist for up to 50 km electric range, with a top speed of 15.5mph (EU) / 20mph (USA).

Two years ago Swytch Technology raised over $500,000 on Indiegogo for the original Swytch conversion kit, which was the world's first universally compatible eBike kit that worked on any bike.

Yesterday's unveiling of the company's latest eBike conversion technology reveals the Swytch kit which is now 50% lighter and 70% smaller than its original version, making it the smallest and lightest in the world.

Oliver Montague, CEO of Swytch Technology said; "Whilst the volume of web-traffic to buy the eBike Kit in the first hour was unexpected, it was not surprising given the growing demand from the consumer for newer technology for them be able to choose a more sustainable, environmentally friendly mode of transport.

"eBikes are not only a fun and sustainable way to travel from A to B, but they also enable people who were unable to enjoy cycling due to disabilities and poor health, to be able to rediscover a sport they once loved. It's very exciting to see how popular eBike Kits have become in particular."

The new Swytch Kit is now available to order on INDIEGOGO. The "early bird" base price starts at $399 for the 35 km range kit, or $499 for the 50 km range kit (with upgraded battery). This is 50% off the full price of $799 (35 km) /$999 (50 km).

To purchase the Swytch Kit, visit https://www.swytchbike.com/indiegogo

Notes to Editors

Prices are quoted in USD, excluding taxes, duties and shipping, which vary depending on the latest local country rates.

The Swytch Kit is fully road legal, with max power 250W and a top speed limited to 15.5mph (EU) / 20mph (USA)

The new product is simply called the "Swytch Kit", and is an update to the original version. Swytch Technology will not be selling two different versions.

The Swytch power pack dimensions are 19 x 12 x 7cm

The new Swytch Kit is fully backwards compatible. Existing Swytch Kit owners can continue to use their existing power pack or swap to the new smaller power pack which will fit to their existing connector.

Swytch Kit is launching internationally, on crowd-funding site Indiegogo

