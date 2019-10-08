Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2019) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) announced results from its recently completed 2019 gold exploration program on its Golden Culvert Project. Golden Culvert and Little Hyland cover 84 square kilometers in the southeast Yukon Territory across a 24-kilometer strike located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of and parallel to Golden Predator Mining's 3 Aces property and 30 kilometers north along strike of Aben Resources' Justin Project.

A total of 23 trenches were completed across a kilometre of prospective strike length at various intervals. This first phase of trenching relates to six close-spaced, in-fill trenches between three wide spaced trenches completed in 2018 which focussed around the Main Discovery Vein outcrop that has historic chip sample results up to 22.8 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meter.

The 2019 first phase trenching program was designed to complete close-spaced, in-fill trenching across a 200 metre strike with the objective of investigating short range variability and continuity of gold grade and host structure between two successful, though wide spaced trenches completed in 2018. Eight Phase 1 trenches were completed on nominal 12.5 meter spacings where ground conditions were not too steep or otherwise prohibitive. The trenching was completed with the use of a mechanical excavator to a maximum permitted depth of 2 meters where required.

All six close-spaced 2019 trenches encountered significant gold mineralization that confirmed and exceeded results achieved in 2018 on the Main Vein Zone. The best intersection in trench TR1902 yielded 19.15 grams per tonne gold over 1.5 meters within a larger envelope that graded 3.63 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 meters.

R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, stated: "This first phase of our second field season has further increased our confidence in the gold potential at Golden Culvert. The trench results this year exceed those achieved last year on the same stretch of the Main Vein Zone. Where last year we had only two wide-spaced trenches that graded between 0.66 gpt to 6.67gpt Au over 7.5m to 2.5m respectively we now have an additional six close-spaced trenches with significantly more high grade values grading between 7.82 gpt to 19.15 gpt Au over 1.5m over the same 200 metres of strike length. As observed last year, every exposure of the hosting vein and breccia structure again demonstrated significant and consistent gold mineralization again this year. We are thus also very pleased at the continued continuity of gold mineralization and host structures at widths and grades that appear amenable to open pit mining in addition to attractive narrower, high grade intervals contained within."

Other phases of exploration completed this season include further road and trail construction, wider spaced reconnaissance trenches extending up to a kilometre along strike, geochemical rock sampling and a regional helicopter supported reconnaissance prospecting survey across the northern 12 kilometer of the 24 kilometer total prospective strike length. Further results of the 2019 exploration program will be released as they become available.

The company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Measured + Indicated resource.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.com, contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, at 705-822-9771 or email ktyler@stratabound.com.

