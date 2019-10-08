Cyclica is pleased to announce Dr. Vern De Biasi as VP, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Vern brings to Cyclica a rich diversity of expertise in executing digital initiatives and strategic innovation with over 20+ years of experience working with internationally recognized pharmaceutical companies. Prior to this role, Vern served in multiple senior leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. In his most recent position as Head of Digital, Data and Analytics, Vern lead the team tasked with realising competitive advantage and value through digital, data and analytics, associated with a 3,000 employee global R&D Discovery and pre-clinical organisation. Prior to that, Vern held the role of Head of Emerging Platforms, where he led a team tasked with discovering and incubating new external platforms for GSK R&D, and Head of Platform Technology and Science at GSK R&D, Asia in Shanghai. In these roles, Vern oversaw the development of novel transformational platforms in AI and deep learning with the application of scientific and computational power to the R&D process. Vern has global experience having worked in Italy, China, the UK, and the United States. Vern received his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Hertfordshire, UK.

Vern had this to say about his appointment, "I am thrilled to be part of this highly dynamic and innovative organization. The integrated platforms Cyclica have developed are truly unique, and their vision around strategic partnerships with early stage biotech companies and relationships with large pharma will help to transform the R&D process. I am confident that we will spark a new wave of molecules to reach the clinic faster, and enable the discovery of new and better medicines for patients."

Cyclica's President and CEO, Naheed Kurji had this to say, "Vern is one of the most dynamic, visionary, and professional people I have met. Given his rich background in implementing digital solutions within the pharmaceutical industry, he brings exceptional and unparalleled value to our strategic thinking. We believe that the future of drug discovery is in the hands of innovative biotech companies Vern's experience and expertise will lend itself perfectly to scaling our partnership efforts in a concerted manner. I'm looking forward to working closely with Vern and the entire strategic partnerships team to elevate Cyclica's global presence to new heights."

Cyclica is a Toronto-based, globally recognized biotechnology company that leverages AI and computational biophysics to reshape drug discovery. Cyclica provides the pharmaceutical industry with an integrated and end-to-end enabling drug discovery platform focused on polypharmacology. Ligand Design and Ligand Express offer a unique AI-augmented platform to design advanced lead-like molecules that minimize unwanted off-target effects, while providing a holistic understanding of a molecule's activity through integrated systems biology and structural pharmacogenomics. By doing more with artificial intelligence, Cyclica aims to revolutionize a system troubled with attrition and costly failures, accelerate the drug discovery process, and develop medicines with greater precision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005594/en/

Contacts:

Naheed Kurji

Naheed.Kurji@cyclicarx.com