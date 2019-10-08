IFS Maximizes Customer Value Throughout Lifecycle with New Success Services

Reimagined service portfolio, infrastructure, and methodologies underpin IFS's commitment to customer value and choice throughout the entire lifecycle

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today reaffirms its unwavering focus on customer value by revealing its new success service offerings. Part of IFS's holistic approach to customer success, the new service and support offerings are engineered to deliver maximum value while ensuring predictable costs, timelines, and business outcomes to customers anywhere in the world.

For too long software vendors have neglected the importance of ensuring customer success beyond go-live. Recognizing that the greatest business impact comes from getting the most from software throughout its lifecycle, IFS has introduced two new service offerings aimed specifically at helping customers maximize what their software can do and deliver. These offerings are designed to complement IFS's fast-growing partner ecosystem and ensure ongoing customer success.

The offerings are differentiated to cater to the needs of any business-from global enterprise-scale organizations looking to work extensively with a dedicated customer success team, to mid-sized companies that want right-sized application management and support (AMS) on an ongoing basis.

The new offering builds on IFS Gold and Platinum support and comprises IFS Select, IFS Success, and IFS Tools and Methodologies. Depending on the desired level of proactiveness and focus on business-oriented outcomes, customers can choose the model that suits them best.

IFS Select

IFS Select is the ultimate engagement from IFS. It is a holistic services framework for customers that place IFS at the center of their business strategy.

IFS proactively supports every element of a customers' business from enabling data-driven strategic decision-making based on real-time data, to ongoing business support, on-site enterprise architects, IT change management, and everything in between.

IFS Select empowers customers to drive excellence in all areas of their business, aligning strategies between the both organizations and maximizing value in all lifecycle phases.

IFS Success

IFS Success provides a services framework that allows customers to choose the outcome-based service components that they need relevant to their business priorities. The four pillars of IFS Success are:

Value Assurance : Understanding the expected business value and running the initiatives needed to unlock it.

: Understanding the expected business value and running the initiatives needed to unlock it. AMS (Application Management Services) : Operational and expert application management with ongoing access to top-tier IFS experts as well as quick response and resolution times for any IFS-related request.

: Operational and expert application management with ongoing access to top-tier IFS experts as well as quick response and resolution times for any IFS-related request. Safeguarding : Offering customers choice through an extensive network of specialist partners from system integrators, change management specialists, and boutique industry technology houses. IFS provides a structured engagement to secure the outcomes.

: Offering customers choice through an extensive network of specialist partners from system integrators, change management specialists, and boutique industry technology houses. IFS provides a structured engagement to secure the outcomes. Customer Success Management: For customers leveraging two or more of the components above, IFS will work proactively to ensure the business is served in the best ways possible with continuous improvement and enhanced support models as required

IFS Tools and Methodologies

IFS is continuously improving the ways in which the software is deployed and utilized. The IFS methodology has been extended to include post-go-live value realization and value maximization phases to reflect customers' evolving business needs. In addition, heavy investment has been made in the IFS Solution Composer to visualize IFS solutions as well as in the IFS Industry Accelerators to help customers go live better, faster, and adopt the software in the most cost-effective ways. Many customers have already benefited from significant reductions in time, cost and an enhanced return on investment.

"Our focus, as always, is on accelerating time to value for our customers," IFS Senior Vice President of Consulting Stefano Mattiello said. "Beyond this we want to ensure that we empower our challenger customers and align to their business imperatives by offering a set of services that allow companies to drive incremental value from their IFS solutions beyond implementation. We are therefore providing a holistic set of services that allow for full lifecycle value creation. This is a clear statement that we are totally focused on our customers and drive more business benefits."

