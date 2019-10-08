Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
08.10.2019 | 15:52
(75 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Notice of AGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 8

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)
LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23
(The "Company")

8 October 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of BMO Global Asset Management, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2NY on 19 November 2019 at 12noon.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2019 PR Newswire