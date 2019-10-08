

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit increased in July as imports grew faster than exports, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 888.9 million in July from EUR 319.7 million in the same month last year.



Exports grew 5.3 percent annually in July and imports rose 9.5 percent.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 343.7 million in July compared to a deficit of EUR 461.8 million in the previous year.



During the January to July period, exports gained 3.6 percent and imports rose 3.9 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 3.16 billion.



