NAB Show New York: Infortrend to Showcase the Shared Media Storage that Streamlines Workflow Collaboration

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) will showcase at the NAB New York (Oct 16-17) its cutting-edge shared media storage solutions delivering guaranteed throughput for video with resolution 4K and above, simplified configuration, flexible host connectivity as well as software integration that makes workflow management and collaboration more convenient.

NAB Show New York is one of the leading Media and Entertainment exhibitions, gathering media professionals and creative individuals for the latest media technology. This year, Infortrend participates in the event with "Storage that Just Works" theme to demonstrate our established professionalism and, most importantly, our shared media storage solutions designed to streamline workflow collaboration and management in the modern media industry.

Infortrend's comprehensive media storage solutions fulfill various customer requirements in terms of different business scales. The EonStor GS system targets small to mid-size post-production studios, normally below six workstations. The newly released EonStor CS scale-out NAS meets the needs of large and growing studios with its highly scalable performance and capacity. EonStor CS supports 100+ GB/s throughput and up 100+ PB capacity to future-proof the growing demands. The introduction of 25GbE and 32Gb FC host connectivity allows for double bandwidth to deliver better performance.

"Plug, power on, and collaborate. This is just how easy it is. Our shared media storage solutions make it easy for modern media professionals to edit, collaborate, and archive the massive media throughout the entire workflow," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Visit Infortrend for more information at the coming M&E events in US.

NAB Show New York 2019 (Booth N618, Oct 16-17 )

) SMPTE 2019 (Booth 503, Oct 21-24 )

