Mobility Visionaries Take to the Global Stage at AutoMobility LA

LA Auto Show's Press and Trade Event to Provide Four Packed Days of Breaking News, Debates, Debuts and Insights into the Future of Mobility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA today released additional details of its world-renowned annual program as it continues to be a catalyst for industry progression. Taking place Nov. 18-21, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, media and industry attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the future of mobility, witness vehicle debuts, and network over the course of AutoMobility LA's four days.

Following the networking reception on Monday evening, Nov. 18, the program on Tuesday, Nov. 19 will be dedicated to breaking news, debuts, industry announcements and an all-day conference. Also featured will be marquee events, including the annual Hackathon and the 2019 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition, presented this year by PlanetM and co-sponsored by Plug and Play.

The conference portion of AutoMobility LA will include a compelling roster of speakers and panelists from auto, tech and beyond who will openly discuss and debate the future of the automotive industry and how autonomy, connectivity, electrification and the sharing economy (ACES) will impact society.

Emceed by Joanne Muller and Alison Snyder from Axios, Tuesday's extensive programming will showcase fireside chats, panel discussions, press announcements by significant players within the auto and technology industries, and also offer attendees the opportunity to explore new and established companies onsite.

Fireside Chats:

Dr. Carsten Breitfeld , Global CEO of Faraday Future

, Global CEO of Faraday Future Ulrich Kranz , Co-Founder & CEO of Canoo

, Co-Founder & CEO of Canoo Klaus Zellmer , President & CEO of Porsche Cars North America

Panel Discussions (to date, but not limited to):

ACES' Impact on Big Retail

Keith Barry , Consumer Reports (moderator)

John Eichberger , Executive Director at Fuels Institute

Chip Harding , Senior Vice President at Simon Property Group

Edward Hudson , Senior Director of Corporate Research at The Kroger Co.

Patricia Valderrama , Schneider Sustainable Energy Fellow at Natural Resources Defense Council

, Schneider Sustainable Energy Fellow at Natural Resources Defense Council Consumer Trust and the Autonomous Vehicle

Amitai Bin-Nun , Vice President, Autonomous Vehicles at Securing America's Future Energy

Bert Kaufman , Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Zoox

Steve Koenig , VP of Research at the Consumer Technology Association

Sasha Lekach , Mashable (moderator)

Roopa Unnikrishnan , Head of Strategy at Harman International

, Head of Strategy at Harman International Startups in Mobility

Adam Jansen , Innovation Manager at Plug and Play Tech Center

Trevor Pawl, Senior Vice President of Business Innovation at PlanetM (moderator)

Voice in the Vehicle

Matt Burns , TechCrunch (moderator)

Ned Curic , VP of Automotive at Alexa Automotive at Amazon

Tao Liang, Director of Machine Learning and HMI at NIO



Dr. Jason Mars , Co-Founder, President & CEO at Clinc

, Co-Founder, President & CEO at Clinc What's Next in Micromobility

Tarani Duncan , Co-Founder & COO at Shared

, Co-Founder & COO at Shared

Euwyn Poon , President & Co-Founder at Spin

, President & Co-Founder at Spin

Dmitry Shevelenko , Co-Founder at Tortoise

, Co-Founder at Tortoise

Levi Tilleman , WIRED (moderator)

"AutoMobility LA brings together some of the greatest minds shaping the future of mobility," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "As the automotive ecosystem continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we are proud to be able to provide a reputable platform for media and professionals from multiple sectors to gain critical insights, be the first to know about groundbreaking industry innovations, engage in healthy debate and collaborate to drive the industry forward."

Following Tuesday's wide-ranging program, Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 20-21) will continue to put the spotlight on global automakers and the vehicle debuts they will introduce at AutoMobility LA. An announcement regarding this year's numerous vehicle debuts and the full schedule for the four days will be available in the coming weeks.

Following AutoMobility LA, the LA Auto Show will welcome the public from November 22 to December 1.

For a current schedule and additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

