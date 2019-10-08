

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon unveiled the Kindle Kids Edition, its first-ever dedicated e-reader built just for children. The company, which already offers Kids Edition versions of its Fire tablets, also introduced the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet.



The Kindle Kids Edition comes with a battery that lasts weeks, one-year access to the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service, a kid-friendly case, and a two-year guarantee. The device is priced at $109.99.



The e-reader features a six-inch, 167 ppi e-ink display with an adjustable front light that will make it comfortable for kids to read in a variety of places - whether outside in the sun or bedtime at night.



With a one-year Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited service included with the e-reader, kids will have access to more than a thousand kid-friendly books. These include chapter books and award-winning titles like 'Island of the Blue Dolphins', 'El Deafo', and 'Bridge to Terabithia'.



The Kindle Kids Edition comes with several features that encourage kids to build their skills, including a built-in Kindle Dictionary. The device also comes with a unique set of lock screen wallpapers, specifically designed for kids.



Kids can earn achievement badges like 'Book Worm' and 'Over Achiever' when they make progress towards pre-defined goals. The 'Word Wise' feature will automatically provide kids short and simple definitions above difficult words.



The words looked up by kids in dictionaries are automatically added to the 'Vocabulary Builder' feature and turned into flashcards for future review.



Kids will also be able to enjoy a selection of Spanish language books and listen to their favorite Audible books via Bluetooth headphones or a speaker. The new feature will be available soon.



The Kindle Kids Edition is available for pre-order now and will start shipping on October 30. As a special introductory offer, families can buy two Kindle Kids Editions and save 25 percent.



Amazon also unveiled the next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, priced at $199.99.



The tablet features a 10.1-inch screen 1080p Full HD display, 32 GB of storage that is expandable to up to 512 GB via microSD, up to twelve hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging.



It is also bundled with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and a two-year guarantee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX