SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the procurement challenges facing the travel insurance industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005623/en/

The rise in spend on business travel by corporate buyers has increased the spend momentum of the travel insurance industry. Increasing popularity of online booking channels is creating demand for travel insurance policies and contributing to revenue growth of the industry. However, amid increasing spend momentum, companies must prepare themselves for ever-changing government regulations, relative prices, and market dynamics.

Wondering how you can meet changing market dynamics and address market complexities in the travel insurance category? Request a free proposal and our experts will get back to you within two working days.

At SpendEdge, we understand the fundamental transformation that can influence the travel insurance industry. Therefore, we have highlighted the key challenges facing the travel insurance industry.

Challenges in the Travel Insurance Industry

Changing regulatory norms

Increasing scrutiny by the administration is forcing companies to enter into regulatory settlement agreements with different Departments of Insurance. Regulatory bodies such as NAIC have a new model law known as the "Travel Insurance Model Act." The Act defines the legal framework within which Travel Insurance may be sold in the state. Such legal frameworks will require companies to study the entire scope of travel insurance line of business.

Want to know how you can address compliance requirements and ensure sustainability? Reach out to our experts for industry-specific insights.

Procuring insurance data

The travel insurance industry lacks uniformity in how data elements are captured. It doesn't have any structure or established reporting requirements. This reduces the visibility into market size and performance. The exposure is also not pre-defined among travel insurance providers and varies among coverages. This creates challenges for insurers analyzing travel insurance data for coverages.

Procuring insurance data is crucial for companies to estimate the market size. Request a free demo to access our web-based procurement platform and obtain specific supply market insights.

Classification of risks

Since most criteria used to classify risks for travel insurance differ by the coverage they offer, it becomes imperative for insurers to identify the most common risk classification criteria. Risks can vary depending upon the length of the trip, destination, and departure time. Identifying the potential for correlation between risk characteristics become vital for companies to minimize exposure to loss.

Still wondering how you can gain real-time insights into factors influencing the travel insurance industry. Not anymore! Request for more information from our experts now!

Related Article:

Global Travel Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005623/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us