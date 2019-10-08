The ASSEMBLY Show: The ASSEMBLY SHOW Announces Nominees for The 2019 New Product of The Year Contest

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / More than 300 exhibitors will be displaying the latest products and services at the upcoming ASSEMBLY Show and 20 of those products have been nominated in five categories for the 2nd annual New Product of the Year contest. The five categories are Assembly Machines & Systems, Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing, Fastening Tools, Robotics, and Factory of the Future. Attendees are invited to vote in the Town Square Plaza on the show floor during the 7th annual ASSEMBLY Show taking place October 22-24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

"We have been so impressed that so many exhibitors choose to introduce new products during The ASSEMBLY Show, and for the 2nd year we look forward to showcasing the finalists and announcing the winners," said John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine who helped to select the finalists. "We invite attendees to stop by Town Square during the show to vote and then to join us on Thursday morning during the Morning Mingle and Breakfast at the Learning Theater at 9:30 am to hear the winner announcement."

Below are the new products that will be featured in the Town Square Plaza:

Assembly Machines & Systems:

ATS Automation Systems Inc , for their SuperTrak Micro , a linear motor conveyance system for high speed assembly, Booth 313

, for their , a linear motor conveyance system for high speed assembly, Booth 313 Dukane , for their TH3, a hybrid welding platform, Booth 1213

, for their a hybrid welding platform, Booth 1213 Lanco Integrated , for their fully automatic machine that assembles, inspects, tests and packages surgical suture kits, Booth 1113

, for their fully automatic machine that assembles, inspects, tests and packages surgical suture kits, Booth 1113 Performance Feeders Inc., for their PFVF-03 Vari-Flex flexible parts feeder, Booth 1417

Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing:

EpoxySet Inc ., for their FlashSet UV-5608DC , a delay-cure epoxy, Booth 1343

., for their , a delay-cure epoxy, Booth 1343 Henkel Corp ., for their Teroson and Loctite battery assembly adhesives, Booth 2006

., for their battery assembly adhesives, Booth 2006 Nordson EFD , for their 797PCP and 797 PCP-2K , a progressive cavity pump for continuous dispensing, Booth 731

, for their , a progressive cavity pump for continuous dispensing, Booth 731 Re Mixers Inc., for their Re Mixer 1, a 3D printed disposable mixing nozzle, Booth 2150

Fastening Tools:

ASG, Div of Jergens Inc ., for their CCS , an ultra-low-torque fastening system, Booth 323

., for their , an ultra-low-torque fastening system, Booth 323 Desoutter Industrial Tools , for their EABS , a one-handed nutrunner, Booth 331

, for their , a one-handed nutrunner, Booth 331 Ingersoll Rand Power Tools , for their Ergonomic Tightening System (ETS), a control system for cordless tools, Booth 119

, for their (ETS), a control system for cordless tools, Booth 119 Mountz Inc., for their FG Line, precision torque screwdriver, Booth 1517

Robotics:

Coval Vacuum Technology Inc ., for their CVGC Series , carbon vacuum grippers for cobots, Booth 1400

., for their , carbon vacuum grippers for cobots, Booth 1400 EPSON Robots , for their VT6L Six-Axis Robot , Booth 431

, for their , Booth 431 SCHUNK , for their Co-act EGL-C , long stroke gripper for cobots, Booth 105

, for their , long stroke gripper for cobots, Booth 105 Zimmer Group, for their HRC-03 Gripper, a two-jaw parallel gripper for cobots, Booth 1023

Factory of the Future:

eFlex Systems , for their Manufacturing Integrated Platform (MIP) software, which simplifies plant floor control, Booth 600

, for their software, which simplifies plant floor control, Booth 600 Engineering USA , for their SPACE1 software, which uses augmented, mixed and virtual reality to help plant maintenance technicians, Booth 1644

, for their augmented, mixed and virtual reality to help plant maintenance technicians, Booth 1644 Innovar Systems Ltd ., for their Enforcer Smart Manufacturing Software , which gives engineers tools to digitally transform a factory, Booth 2231

., for their , which gives engineers tools to digitally transform a factory, Booth 2231 ProGlove, for their MARK Basic and MARK Standard Range wearable bar code scanners, Booth 2100

In addition to the New Product Awards, there will be dozens of products presented from companies such as Promess Inc., Cincinnati Test Systems, Orbitform, Design Tool Inc., Afag Automations, Intertech Development Co, AIMCO, IPR Robotics, DEPRAG, Spirol International Corp., Festo Corp., ATI Industrial Automation, Panasonic Assembly Tools, FANUC America Corp., Scheugenpflug, and Magnum Venus Products.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information and to register to attend, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

