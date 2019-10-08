

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange or HKEX decided to withdraw its 29.6 billion pounds takeover offer for the London Stock Exchange.



'The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of LSEG and HKEX is strategically compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group,' HKEX said Tuesday in a statement.



'Despite engagement with a broad set of regulators and extensive shareholder engagement, the Board of HKEX is disappointed that it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising this vision, and as a consequence has decided it is not in the best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal,' HKEX said.



Last month, London Stock Exchange said that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange made a 29.6 billion pounds unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal to acquire the entire share capital of LSEG. It also implied an enterprise value of 31.6 billion pounds, inclusive of net debt and other adjustments of about 2.0 billion pounds as at June 30, 2019.



Meanwhile, London Stock Exchange Group said Tuesday that it continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv, a financial data provider. Regulatory approval processes are underway and shareholder approval for the transaction is expected to be sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting in November 2019. The transaction remains on track to close in the second-half of 2020.



