Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/10/2019) of GBP55.60m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/10/2019) of GBP40.05m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/10/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 192.07p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 188.66p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 169.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (11.75%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.29p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.00p Premium to NAV 0.66% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 07/10/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 22788 EQS News ID: 887163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2019 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)