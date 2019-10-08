PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES; Global Street Art Campaign To End AIDS Hits London

Shepard Fairey creates unique (RED) mural in Hackney; art created by Karabo Poppy, WK Interact, HOW & NOSM and Add Fuel to be projected on to National Theatre

Campaign supported by Museum of the Street, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Merck

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES with unique murals and installations in cities including Washington D.C, New York City, Accra, Cape Town and Malmo, the campaign this week hits London with Shepard Fairey's unique (RED) mural in Hackney, in collaboration with Wood Street Walls.

Entitled 'We Shape the Future Rose Shackle', Shepard's mural design symbolizes humans' ability to overcome difficult circumstances by using creativity, compassion, and whenever possible, collaboration.

Commenting on the piece, Shepard said: "We all understand our own pain and can hopefully understand and empathize with pain in others, so the challenge is to not let pain diminish your compassion but use it as fuel to push for better solutions for all of humanity."

He continued: "I'm always inspired by organizations that aim to minimize suffering and cater to those who need help the most, rather than the affluent or powerful. I don't believe compassion should have borders. I also admire the model of encouraging businesses to give back and do good things for the world. That philosophy is reflected in my own art and business practice. In my artworks for (RED), I used symbols that I hope apply universally and appeal to the best side of people's nature. I never want anyone to die prematurely or fail to receive the treatments that can help them. AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis are all huge problems, so I'm happy to be a small part of what needs to be a huge effort to treat them."

Shepard is one of more than 20 street artists from around the world who are currently creating (RED)-inspired artwork in key global cities, to engage people and encourage political leaders to properly fund the AIDS fight, ahead of The Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on October 10th in Lyon. A successful replenishment will help save 16 million lives and cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half.

Bringing further awareness to the AIDS fight, an animated display of (RED) street art created by Karabo Poppy, WK Interact, HOW & NOSM and Add Fuel will be projected on to The National Theater's Fly Tower, between 20.00-22.30pm on October 9th.

"I'm using the idea that a small flame can result in a big fire; at how a small act could make a big impact, and specifically, the potential for a large impact in South Africa. The idea of the figure carrying this "flame of potential" highlights the readiness for making progress within the fight against AIDS, TB and Malaria," said Karabo Poppy, commenting on her art for the campaign.

Other artists supporting the campaign include Bisco Smith, BRUSK, DALeast, Faile, Faith XLVII, Hera, Ludo, Olek, Ron English, Stephen Powers and Trevor & Cosmo.

Curated by Museum of the Street and its founder, Scott Lawin, with support from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and MSD, (known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada), the campaign will build in the month leading up to the critical Global Fund Replenishment Conference. Attended by political leaders from around the world, the conference will see countries pledge financing for the fight against AIDS, as well as Tuberculosis and Malaria, over the coming three years.

To learn more about PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES, access Snapchat Lenses and join the campaign, visit RED.org or follow @RED.

Special thanks go to Mark Clack and Wood Street Walls, Star Platforms, Victoria Yarnish, Dan Flores and The National Theatre.

Media Contact:

Press@RED.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007557/RED_Mural.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633015/RED_logo.jpg