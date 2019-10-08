Murray International Trust (MYI) is a well-established investment trust, launched in 1907. Manager Bruce Stout runs a diversified portfolio of global equities and fixed income securities, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth while protecting capital during periods of market weakness, and generate an above-average level of income (the current dividend yield is 4.4%). The majority of the portfolio is invested in emerging markets: regions where the manager finds the most attractive opportunities, and which continue to employ orthodox economic policies, unlike many developed markets.

