The final average price for power generated by solar systems with a capacity of 100-500 kW came in at €97.48/MWh. The price for 500 kW-8 MW installations was €86.54/MWh. Only the latter category saw a fall in price compared to the previous commercial solar tender.France's Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners in the eighth phase of a tender for commercial and industrial rooftop systems with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW. The ministry selected 268 projects with a total installed capacity of 129.4 MW in the procurement exercise. "These ...

