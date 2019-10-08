ftrack completes the assessment process for the MPA and CDSA's Trusted Partner Network, the media and entertainment industry's leading security authority.

ftrack, creator of the production tracking and media review platform for creatives, today announced that it has completed the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) assessment process.

The TPN is a global, industry-wide film and television content protection initiative, created as a joint venture between the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Content Delivery Security Association (CDSA). These leading associations developed the TPN to outline requirements and best practices that help to prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of content in the media industry.

"We designed ftrack as a place for creatives to collaborate; our TPN compliance allows our users to do so with more confidence than ever," says Magnus Eklöv, ftrack CTO. "After all, our customers' content is everything, and their creatives cannot do their best work when they're also worried about what to upload and where.

"Now, when collaborating with ftrack, they have that extra assurance that their data is secure. ftrack's TPN status is a significant milestone for us, both in terms of giving our users peace of mind and in further developing the ftrack roadmap."

The TPN standards set forth by the MPA and CDSA are incredibly high and are used as a barometer to measure security capability in an industry susceptible to high-profile attacks. Major creative studios rely on TPN best practices to guard their work against any potential breaches.

"ftrack's completion of the TPN assessment is the culmination of several months of dedicated work," says Fredrik Limsater, ftrack CEO founder. "We understand that our customers' creative output is their most-prized asset. We will spare no expense in ensuring its absolute security. The TPN assessment is just one more step on the road towards this goal."

ftrack's TPN assessment follows on from a successful software audit by cybersecurity experts Bishop Fox. ftrack will continue to strengthen ftrack's security in an ongoing effort to achieve its mission: to make ftrack the perfect solution for creatives who need to collaborate.

About ftrack

ftrack is the project management, production tracking and media review platform that teams in the creative industries use to collaborate. ftrack connects people, simplifies workflows and increases studio efficiency. To learn more, visit www.ftrack.com

