Internet Marketing Company: Insurance Brokers Explain Why Seniors Are Considered High Risk Drivers

Once a person reaches the age of 65, he or she is considered a senior. Senior citizens can expect a significant increase in car insurance premiums. Companies justify their high prices using the following arguments:

According to American Automobile Association (AAA), drivers that are 80 years old or more are 17 times more likely to die in a car accident than the drivers that are in the 25 to 64 age groups. Once a person gets old, his or her body becomes more fragile and susceptible to severe injuries. The high cost of medical care or funeral expenses determines the insurer to charge senior drivers more. Age affects general perception. Poor hearing and sight and various cognitive problems are common age-related problems. They may impair a person's driving capabilities. Insurance companies are aware of this fact and they ask for more expensive premiums from clients over 65 years old.

Prescription pills. Many seniors use medication in order to treat their health problems, some of them being chronic medical conditions. The usage of prescription medication may also alter a driver's perception, thus limiting his driving capabilities.

"It is highly recommended for a senior driver to shop online for cheaper rates, as insurance companies don't begin to charge extra at the same age", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact Name: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

