

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see October numbers for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, the index fell 1.7 percent on month to a score of 98.2.



Japan will release preliminary September figures for machine tool orders; in August, orders plummeted 37.0 percent on year.



Also, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for Hangeul Day and will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX