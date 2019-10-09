MHHC Enterprise, Inc.: Third Quarter Financials MHHC Enterprises Inc: MHHC Announces Strong Fiscal Growth

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / MHHC Enterprise, Inc. (OTC PINK:MHHC) continues to report solid fiscal growth through the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, wherein both adjusted revenues surpassed, and expenditures declined beyond expectations.

Revenue Details

Adjusted revenues for the third quarter grew to approximately $126,612.00, an increase of 38% over the same period in 2018, and a 32% increase over the second quarter of 2019.

The company witnessed solid growth in warranty service products offered through wholly owned subsidiary MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., as its sales and services have now expanded to over 35 states. Continued expansion throughout the balance of the United States from our Warranty and Services business is anticipated to grow revenues even higher throughout the fourth quarter of 2019. Additional implementation of new strategic partnerships and expanded product offerings will continue to grow revenues through 2020 as well.

MHHC anticipates announcing more strategic partnerships and new product offerings throughout the balance of 2019 that will contribute to upcoming revenue growth for MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., and other newly formed subsidiaries.

Operating Performance

Additionally, operating income continues to improve over 2018, with operating income increasing over 100% over the same third quarter period a year ago.

MHHC Executive Staff is still working to improve revenue performance overall and understand significant improvement is desired. Our organization remains optimistic that organizationally we are making steady progress and looks forward to continuing steady revenue growth over the next several months.

Please submit any Investor Relations questions or comments to operationsmgr@mhhcco.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprise, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562559/Third-Quarter-Financials-MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-MHHC-Announces-Strong-Fiscal-Growth