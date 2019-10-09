

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - A Philadelphia jury ordered that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who claimed the company failed to warn that boys using its Risperdal anti-psychotic drug could grow breasts.



The Philadelphia Common Pleas Court jury agreed that Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, engaged in a 'pervasive nationwide effort to illegally market Risperdal and downplay its very serious risks on a systemic level.'



The case was brought by a Maryland resident, Nicholas Murray who 'developed female breast tissue' after taking Risperdal, the Court record showed. In 2015, Murray had won $680,000 in compensatory damages over his claims.



Johnson & Johnson called the $8 billion award a 'clear violation of due process' and said it would immediately appeal the verdict.



