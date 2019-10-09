

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said that it has implemented an enhanced operating model and organizational structure, effective January 1, 2020. The Enhanced operating model positions will deliver about $200 million of annual fixed cost savings by 2022.



The company noted that the initiatives will reduce costs and more closely align U. S. Steel's corporate structure with the company's previously announced strategic investments in leading technology and advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced purchase of a minority interest in Big River Steel.



United States Steel announced that Kevin Bradley will resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective November 4. Bradley will remain with the company as Executive Vice President and Adviser to the CEO through year-end to focus on financing activities.



Christine Breves, currently Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Support and Chief Supply Chain Officer, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of U. S. Steel, effective November 4, 2019.



Separately, U. S. Steel also announced that Sara Greenstein, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions, has resigned effective October 11, 2019, to assume the role of chief executive officer of a publicly traded company.



Joe Smous, General Manager, Construction and Converters, has been appointed interim Head of Consumer Solutions, effective October 11, 2019, and will report directly to U. S. Steel Chief Executive Officer David Burritt. The program management of the construction of the endless casting and rolling line at Mon Valley Works, as well as corporate communications, will also report directly to the CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX