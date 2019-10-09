AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBG) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2019 / 06:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 08/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 150.229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152058 CODE: BYBG ISIN: LU1681048127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG Sequence No.: 22845 EQS News ID: 887395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 09, 2019 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)