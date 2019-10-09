Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Launches a New Addition to its Family of Out-of-Band Management Solutions -- EMG Edge Management Gateway

The Lantronix EMG8500 is the perfect modular edge solution for offsite network device management

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019(the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced general availability of its EMG8500 Edge Management Gateway designed to address business continuity needs by providing remote access and administration for unmanned sites, branch offices, retail stores and intermediate distribution frames (IDF's) where out-of-band management (OOBM) is needed.



"Lantronix has been a leader in the Out-of-Band (OOB) market for years, and this new modular addition to our OOB family of serial console servers focuses on our customers with branch office and remote site needs," stated Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy. "The EMG8500 provides the same quality, and functionality customers expect from our console servers in a smaller form factor perfect for applications where high density would be an overkill, and when space is limited." Lantronix will be showcasing its new product at the Digital Transformation Expo (IPExpo) - Europe on October 9-10, 2019 at the ExCel, London.

The EMG Edge Management Gateway is fully integrated into Lantronix's range of out-of-band scalable solutions. With its modular design, the EMG8500 enables users to place the product where it is most effective, alongside critical infrastructure in data centers, branch offices, and remote sites. This solution delivers remote troubleshooting, resilience, and remediation to improve the uptime and efficiency of networks to keep businesses running smoothly.

Customer needs vary, so the EMG8500 takes connectivity to a new level by offering customers the flexibility of choice. The console server is equipped with Field Replaceable Units (FRU's) that provide the customer with a range of connectivity choices; cellular (LTE/4G), Wi-Fi and dial-up modem connectivity, future-proofing the console server to handle new requirements as they arise.

An integrated automatic fail-over/fail-back mechanism allows EMG users to connect to their network equipment even when the primary network connection is congested or unresponsive. Network Performance Monitoring with support of IPSLA simulation traffic can ensure continuous and reliable network communication and help mitigate Lights Out scenarios.

As part of the Lantronix OOB family, the EMG gateway operates on the Lantronix on-premise and cloud-based management platform, ConsoleFlow. It offers a single pane of glass for centralized management, and automated monitoring with real-time notifications and mobile access from any iOS or Android platform to provide secure access to your IT equipment.

Visit us at the Digital Transformation Expo in London on October 9-10, 2019, at booth F54 to get a demo of the new Lantronix EMG Edge Management Gateway. Not attending the show? Go to our website at https://www.lantronix.com/products-class/it-console-server/ and request a demo and learn more about the new EMG gateway and the full line of console servers.

About Digital Transformation Expo - Europe

Going into its 15th year, it gives the Imago team great pride in organizing Digital Transformation EXPO Europe.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

