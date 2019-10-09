Engie has been selected to supply a solar power plant in Guam with 50 MWdc of generation capacity and approximately 300 MWh of storage - with the express purpose to deliver 100% of the electricity after sunset.Engie has been notified by the Power Authority of Guam that it was the lowest bidder and has won a contract to construct two solar power plants totaling 50 MWdc with approximately 300 megawatt-hours of energy storage. Significantly, the system is designed to deliver 100% of the electricity after the sun goes down. Engie noted that it will now begin work on the details of the twenty year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...