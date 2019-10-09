



TOKYO, Oct 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota announced today that it will supply up to 20 specially-designed "Tokyo 2020 Version" e-Palette vehicles to support athlete mobility at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, where it will provide automated, loop-line transportation in the Olympic and Paralympic villages for athletes and related staff. The battery-electric, automated vehicles have been adapted specifically for use during the Games based in part on feedback from athletes about their mobility needs in the past games."Olympic and Paralympic athletes work tirelessly to achieve the impossible, and we wanted to provide them with a vehicle specifically designed and calibrated to fit their mobility needs during Tokyo 2020," said Takahiro Muta, development leader for the unique version of the "Tokyo 2020 Version" e-Palette. "Throughout the development process, athletes, especially Paralympians, helped us to better understand how we could adapt and upgrade the e-Palette to better meet the need for simple, convenient and comfortable mobility. We are proud to work with them on a vehicle that will not just move athletes physically throughout the Olympic and Paralympic villages, but will also offer them new opportunities to interact with others, share new experiences, and be moved emotionally."First announced in 2018, e-Palette is Toyota's first vehicle developed specifically for autonomous mobility as a service (Autono-MaaS(1)) applications. It reflects Toyota's ongoing transition to a mobility company and combines electrification, connected networks, and advanced driving technologies to support new shared mobility businesses and business models.The "Tokyo 2020 Version" e-Palette has been adapted to meet the unique needs of the Olympic and Paralympic villages, featuring large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes, including Paralympians, to board quickly and easily. The vehicle will be controlled by an automated driving system capable of operating up to 20 kilometers per hour at SAE level(2)(4), supported by an on-board safety operator.Deploying the e-Palette to support athlete and staff mobility is a key element of Toyota's program to provide advanced mobility solutions for Tokyo 2020 as the first worldwide mobility partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition, Toyota plans to leverage the knowledge gained from operating e-Palette at Tokyo 2020 to continue developing the vehicle to support future Mobility-as-a-Service applications. The e-Palette will be revealed and exhibited at Toyota's booth during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show(3) held in Japan from October 23 to November 4.(1) Combination of "autonomous" and "mobility as a service" describing Toyota's mobility services using automated driving vehicles.(2) SAE Level references can be found here(3) The special invitation days is on October 24; the show is open to the general public from October 25 to November 4(4) It controls the vehicle to stop at the designated boarding and alighting location, and minimizing the gap to the bus stop itself.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.