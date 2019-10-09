Copenhagen October 9, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Nordic Transport Group share commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. The NTG share belongs to the Mid Cap segment and is placed in the ICB sector 2700 - Industrial Goods & Services. NTG is the continuing company following the change of identity in Neurosearch. NTG will be company 44 to be accepted for trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2019. The NTG share is traded under short name NTG. NTG is a Danish logistics and transports company whose ambition it is to become a global provider of air and sea freight and road transport. Today NTG is present in 30 countries and has 1,340 employees. 80 per cent of turnover today comes from road transport predominantly in Northern Europe. Chairman of the Board Eivind Kolding said: "The listing is an important step in our growth ambitions as it provides flexibility to execute new value-creating acquisitions and to develop the company. The increased public profile that a public listing creates will also contribute attracting further talent to the workforce and potential partners, which will further support the company's positive development. We are proud of the growth and the results we have produced so far and look forward to this next leg of the journey." Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Nasdaq Global Listing Services, EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome NTG to the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. NTG will provide investors all over the world with a new opportunity to invest and diversify in transport and logistics on a regulated and transparent Nasdaq market. We look forward to supporting NTG as they continue their growth journey and in their interaction with local and global investors here at Nasdaq's European Markets." *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Markets Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS: + Javier Lopez Garrido + Mobile +45 33 77 04 30 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741063